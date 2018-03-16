Wajid Zia records statement, submits documents in Avenfield properties reference

ISLAMABAD: Former Panama case joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia resumed recording his statement in the Avenfield properties reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family today.



Former premier Nawaz arrived in court earlier along with daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar as the hearing went under way. This was the first time the former premier remained in court as Zia recorded his statement.

As proceedings began, Zia resumed recording his statement presented several documents related to the Avenfield case from the JIT report.



Maryam's counsel Amjad Pervez and Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris questioned the legality of the evidence being presented and objected that they are copies of photocopies and unverified documents.

Moreover, the court accepted the land registry of Nielsen and Nescoll company as well as the 'Qatari letter'.

The hearing was then adjourned until March 20, when Zia will continue recording his statement.

The accountability court has been hearing the Avenfield reference since Thursday when Zia began recording his statement.



During the last hearing, Judge Mohammad Bashir partially approved the plea by Maryam's counsel to not make the entire JIT report part of the court record.

Also on Wednesday, Maryam’s counsel objected to Zia's submission of documents signed by NAB’s Irfan Mangi, who was a member of the JIT. He argued that Mangi can submit the documents if and when he appears in court as a witness.

Zia responded that he should be allowed to submit the documents his way, to which the judge inquired as to where the source material of the JIT report originated from.

Moreover, during the hearing, Zia presented in court the JIT’s correspondence with Qatari royal family member Hamad bin Jassim, including the Sharif family associate’s June 26 letter.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The bureau recently filed supplementary references in all three cases as well.



The cases

The trial against the Sharif family had commenced on September 14, 2017.

The corruption references, filed against the Sharif family, pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

The two brothers, based abroad, have been absconding since the proceedings began last year and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court.