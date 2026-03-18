Interpol drops investigation into British-Pakistani businessman after finding no evidence of wrongdoing

This collage of pictures shows British-Pakistani businessman Gibran Khan (right) and former PTI federal minister Moonis Elahi.— reporter

LONDON/LYON: The General Secretariat of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has officially closed its investigation into British-Pakistani businessman Gibran Khan, clearing him of all allegations made by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) that linked him to an offshore company and former PTI federal minister Moonis Elahi.

Reliable sources confirmed to Geo News that Interpol found no evidence of misconduct after completing its independent assessment into the FIA’s claims, which alleged that Gibran had acted as a “frontman” for Moonis through an offshore firm.

The Interpol Secretariat has certified that Gibran, 49, is not the subject of any notice, diffusion, or criminal request based on Pakistan’s submissions.

The FIA’s request, made three years ago, sought Red Notices for both Moonis and Gibran following the fall of the PTI-led governments in Islamabad and Punjab.

In legal representations to both the FIA and Interpol, Gibran's lawyers disputed the FIA’s assertions about the offshore firm, stressing that neither Gibran nor the Elahi family ever had any ownership of the company.

The FIA’s earlier claim that Gibran's previous role as CEO of a company linked him to alleged money laundering was also found to have no supporting evidence by Interpol, said the source.

Responding to the latest decision, Gibran said he had always denied the politically-motivated allegations, which he described as “bogus and defamatory”.

He commented: “I have never been involved in any kind of wrongdoing. The FIA’s case was entirely baseless — they linked me to a company that was formed when I was three years old! and projected that as evidence of corruption. The authorities have failed to prove anything because there was never anything to prove.”

Gibran is the son of Muhammad Naseer Khan, Pakistan’s former federal health minister during Pervez Musharraf's government.

With Interpol’s decision, the long-running case initiated by Pakistani authorities against both Moonis and Gibran has effectively collapsed for lack of evidence.

A few months ago, the Interpol closed its investigation into PTI leader Moonis after investigating him for nearly two years on the complaints filed by Pakistani authorities, including a Gujrat murder case registered against him in June 2023, when he was in London.

Correspondence sent by the Pakistani authorities to Interpol had alleged that Elahi is sought in Pakistan by the FIA, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Punjab Police for murder, money laundering, bribery, fraud and misuse of authority – asking for his extradition in money-laundering and other cases since early 2023.

The Interpol closed the case when no evidence was presented by the Pakistani authorities and Elahi’s lawyers told the authorities that these allegations were bogus and politically motivated.