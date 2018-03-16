Hillary Clinton fractures wrist on trip to India

Hillary was on a three-day private tour in India. Photo: AFP

The former secretary of state for the United States, Hillary Clinton, could not follow her itinerary in Indian city of Jodhpur as she injured her right hand.



According to reports, Hillary injured her hand after slipping in a bathtub at the palace where she was staying in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur city.

Doctors, who were called to Umaid Bhawan Palace following the mishap, advised the 70-year-old to rest as they diagnosed her with a sprain. Due to this, Hillary had to cancel her plans to visit the Mehrangarh Fort, which she had lined up for the day.

After her visit to the Mehrangarh Fort, Hillary had leave for Salawas village to see weaving of durries (carpets).

However, since the pain did not subside, Hillary decided to get her hand checked at Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur where an X-ray of the wrist showed she had a hairline fracture, according to Times of India.

This was the second time Hillary fell on her tour of India.

Earlier, she was seen stumbling while descending the staircase of Jahaz Mahal, a 13th century harem in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh.

It was unclear whether the fall caused injury in Hillary’s hand as she used her right hand to catch herself on the stairs.