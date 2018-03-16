State Bank data shows Foreign Investment up by 85 percent

KARACHI: Foreign investment in Pakistan rose 84.5 percent with a dollar amount increase of 1.968 billion more inflows, according to the State Bank of Pakistan



The central bank’s data showed on Friday that the foreign investment increased from $2.3305 billion during July-Feb FY17 to $4.2993 in July-Feb FY18.

Data shows that the increase is due to government borrowing of $2.4514 billion through issue of bonds, notes and dollar bearer certificates, compared to $1.0035 billion during the same period in the previous fiscal.

The central bank data shows that while portfolio investment witnessed a net outflow of $93.5 million from equity securities, the number has decreased from $351.9 million in the same period a year earlier.



