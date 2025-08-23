 
Govt committed to boost digital investment: FinMin Aurangzeb

Aurangzeb reaffirms govt's resolve to support innovation while maintaining financial stability and regulatory compliance

By
APP
|

August 23, 2025

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaking at an event in Islamabad, on August 23, 2025. — Geo News
  • Govt to provide all possible support to promote virtual assets: FinMin
  • Says 10% to 15% of locals already engaging in digital investment.
  • FinMin says crypto authority’s first meeting set for Aug 25.

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fostering an enabling environment for the growth and development of digital investment in the country. 

Speaking at an event in Islamabad, the finance czar emphasised the importance of collaboration among the public and private sectors as well as academic institutions to accelerate digital transformation.

He assured that government would provide all possible support, besides providing an enabling environment and ecosystem to accelerate the promotion of digital and virtual assets to harmonise the local economy with best international practices.

To promote digital investment, Senator Aurangzeb highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the government, including the establishment of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) and the Pakistan Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority.

The finance minister further informed that the Authority’s inaugural meeting was scheduled on August 25, which would discuss key agenda items such as regulatory frameworks, transparency and operational efficiency in the digital and virtual asset space.

He also noted that a draft bill related to digital investment and virtual assets was being submitted to the Senate Standing Committee on Finance. Following Senate review, the bill will be presented in the National Assembly for further deliberation and approval, he added.

The finance minister underlined the need to adopt global best practices and successful models from other countries, describing digital assets as “better, cheaper, and faster.” 

He revealed that approximately 10% to 15% of the local population was already engaging in digital investment and emphasised the need to align national economic priorities with emerging technological trends.

“The trend of digital investment is growing, and it is essential to ensure transparency and set clear priorities to create a conducive digital ecosystem for the development and growth of the national economy,” the minister remarked.

The  also highlighted the country’s improving economic trajectory, expressing optimism about achieving inclusive and sustainable growth. He said that government was determined to providing enabling environment for local as well as foreign investor for the growth of the economy.

“Events like this contribute to creating a robust and future-ready investment ecosystem that benefits local investors and strengthens our financial infrastructure,” he added.

The minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to support innovation while maintaining financial stability and regulatory compliance.

