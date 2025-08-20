ECC approves nationwide uniform fuel charges adjustment

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on January 6, 2024.— APP

FCA parity approved to ensure nationwide tariff balance.

Subsidies to offset FCA gap for K-Electric.

FCA application to be charged in billing month of August.

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet has approved the uniform application of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) across the country, extending the measure to K-Electric consumers as well, The News reported.

To maintain a consistent tariff nationwide, the ECC decided that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) would apply the FCA determined for state-run power distribution companies (Discos) to K-Electric consumers through tariff rationalisation.

The same rationalisation mechanism, including the applicable period, will be followed for both Discos and K-Electric, in line with the federal government’s uniform tariff policy and to safeguard the financial sustainability of the power sector.

Any difference between the monthly FCA rate determined for K-Electric and notified FCA rate would be made available to K-Electric by way of subsidy or cross-subsidy. The uniform FCA application would start from Discos FCA month of June 2025 to be charged in billing month of August 2025.

According to official announcement, the ECC met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in the chair to deliberate on important economic and development matters.

During the session, the ECC considered a summary submitted by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs regarding the arrest of Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) ships in South Africa due to alleged claims of M/s Coniston against Pakistan Steel Mills Ltd.

After deliberations, the forum directed the Finance Division to reimburse Rs330.526 million to the PNSC through a Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) as per an earlier ECC decision taken in 2017, while further instructing the Ministry of Industries & Production to expedite the finalisation and settlement of the arbitration case in court and report back within three months on the progress achieved in resolving this matter on priority basis.

On another agenda item, the ECC approved the term sheet jointly prepared by relevant stakeholders, including NEECA, SBP and banks, based on the Draft Tripartite Agreement for the launch of the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Programme. To kick start the programme, the ECC also approved a TSG of Rs2 billion in favour of NEECA.

The ECC approved a TSG of Rs250 million for the National Security Division for its Strategic Policy Planning Cell, with the decision that the remaining amount would be released in a phased manner subject to contextualisation and rationalisation of expenditures in consultation with the Finance Division.

The committee further accorded in-principle approval to a proposal submitted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding federal assistance for the affectees of recent monsoon rains and approved a relief package of Rs5.8 billion, directing the Finance Division to immediately release Rs4 billion to mitigate the sufferings of the affected people.

On a proposal from the Finance Division regarding the subsidy for Raast QR Code based person-to-merchant payments, the ECC approved an allocation of Rs3.5 billion through TSG for the current financial year with provision for continuation for three years, aimed at accelerating digital adoption and promoting the digital economy.

The ECC further decided that the State Bank of Pakistan would notify the scheme immediately and submit a comprehensive evaluation report to the ECC on the operational effectiveness of the MDR subsidy scheme by the close of the fiscal year.

The ECC also considered and approved a summary submitted by the Industries & Production Division pertaining to the New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025-30. The Committee commended the Division for preparing a comprehensive and forward-looking policy aligned with international best practices and recognised its potential to steer the country’s transition towards electric vehicles.

The ECC was briefed on the risk coverage scheme for small farmers and underserved areas, which is designed to provide coverage to subsistence farmers in Punjab and Sindh as well as all farmers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, in view of their low share in current agricultural credit disbursements.

The scheme is expected to add more than 750,000 new borrowers to the formal credit system over the next three years. Finally, the ECC reviewed the overall gas sector and supply situation in the country and directed the Ministry of Petroleum to take effective measures to control losses in the sector and ensure operational efficiency.