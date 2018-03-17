Facebook launches safety feature for profile pictures in Pakistan

Facebook on Thursday introduced new tools in Pakistan allowing users to protect their profile pictures from being downloaded and shared, a move that may help reduce misuse of images on the popular social networking site.

“Last year we piloted new tools that gave people in India more control over who can download and share their profile pictures. We are now expanding these tools to Pakistan,” Facebook said.

Nashwa Aly, Head of Policy, Middle East and Africa, Facebook said: “Profile pictures are an important part of building community on Facebook because they help people find friends and create meaningful connections. But not everyone feels safe adding a profile picture."

"In Pakistan, we’ve heard that people want more control over their profile pictures, and we’ve been working over the past year to understand how we can help. This launch is part of our ongoing commitment to keeping people safe online.”

Last year, the social networking site had launched the feature in India.



Upon turning on the feature, Facebook’s download and share features will be disabled for your profile picture. Further, people you’re not friends with on Facebook won’t be able to tag anyone, including themselves, in your profile picture.

The social networking site will also prevent Android devices from taking a screenshot of your profile picture on Facebook

Further, If you turn the option on, an image of a shield is added to your current profile picture. The shield helps show people that your profile picture should be respected, according to Facebook.

To turn on profile picture guard for your current profile picture:

1) From your profile, click your profile picture.

2) Click Options.

3) Click Turn On Profile Picture Guard.

4) Click Save.



