Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Karachi doctor highlights how heavy schoolbags are affecting children

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

Photo: Online

Deputy Medical Superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi has raised a serious issue “affecting the growth of children”.

Dr Noman Nasir has started a campaign highlighting the hazards of lifting heavy schoolbags – an important issue which is seldom raised.

In a bid to “educate schools to reduce the weight of baggage carried by students,” Dr Nisar told Geo News he has written letters to the Sindh secretary education and principals of all schools in Karachi.

“Being a doctor I want to point out a very sensitive and important issue regarding lifting of overweight (school bags) by majority of government and private schools,” he said in the letter.

A copy of the letter

The deputy medical superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital noted the health issues caused by heavy schoolbags.

“I observed in my routine practice that most of the children came to me complaining of stiff neck, shoulder pain and backache which may lead to server lumbago,” he said.

“Thirty to 35% of growing children between the ages of five to 13 are suffering from severe backaches due to heavy lifting,” he told Geo News.

Directly affecting their bone growth

Dr Nisar requesting that measures be taken to decrease baggage weight of students.

“I request you to take serious concern on this issue and take all possible measures and manage a system so that children have to carry only specific books needed as per daily time table,” he added.

The deputy medical superintendent suggested that weight of school bags can be reduced by assigning less homework, arranging lockers and ensuring that children leave behind heavy books in the school.

He also hoped measures will be taken on a government level.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Study challenges 'healthy but obese' theory

Study challenges 'healthy but obese' theory

 Updated 2 days ago
ALS: The disease that Stephen Hawking defied for decades

ALS: The disease that Stephen Hawking defied for decades

 Updated 4 days ago
Lead poisoning may hasten death for millions in US: study

Lead poisoning may hasten death for millions in US: study

 Updated 5 days ago
Pakistani physician gets $4m to lead research on heart transplantation

Pakistani physician gets $4m to lead research on heart transplantation

 Updated 5 days ago
Vitamin D linked to lower risk of cancer: study

Vitamin D linked to lower risk of cancer: study

 Updated a week ago
Two million children in Congo at risk of starvation, UN warns

Two million children in Congo at risk of starvation, UN warns

 Updated a week ago
Advertisement
India's top court allows 'living wills' for terminally ill

India's top court allows 'living wills' for terminally ill

 Updated a week ago
Kidney diseases linked with diabetes, high blood pressure: Dr Adib Rizvi

Kidney diseases linked with diabetes, high blood pressure: Dr Adib Rizvi

 Updated a week ago
Women happier to donate kidney to partner than men: study

Women happier to donate kidney to partner than men: study

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM