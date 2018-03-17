Karachi doctor highlights how heavy schoolbags are affecting children

Photo: Online

Deputy Medical Superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in Karachi has raised a serious issue “affecting the growth of children”.

Dr Noman Nasir has started a campaign highlighting the hazards of lifting heavy schoolbags – an important issue which is seldom raised.

In a bid to “educate schools to reduce the weight of baggage carried by students,” Dr Nisar told Geo News he has written letters to the Sindh secretary education and principals of all schools in Karachi.

“Being a doctor I want to point out a very sensitive and important issue regarding lifting of overweight (school bags) by majority of government and private schools,” he said in the letter.

A copy of the letter

The deputy medical superintendent of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital noted the health issues caused by heavy schoolbags.

“I observed in my routine practice that most of the children came to me complaining of stiff neck, shoulder pain and backache which may lead to server lumbago,” he said.

“Thirty to 35% of growing children between the ages of five to 13 are suffering from severe backaches due to heavy lifting,” he told Geo News.

Directly affecting their bone growth

Dr Nisar requesting that measures be taken to decrease baggage weight of students.

“I request you to take serious concern on this issue and take all possible measures and manage a system so that children have to carry only specific books needed as per daily time table,” he added.

The deputy medical superintendent suggested that weight of school bags can be reduced by assigning less homework, arranging lockers and ensuring that children leave behind heavy books in the school.

He also hoped measures will be taken on a government level.