Saturday Mar 17 2018
Naval chief calls on senior Saudi navy official

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

KARACHI: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday met with Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Forces Rear Admiral Hamed Bakheet Al Johani, said a Pakistan Navy (PN) statement.

Abbasi is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The naval chief also visited RSNF ships and shore-based establishments. 

Matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration were discussed during the meeting with Johani acknowledging the significance of close and strong bilateral naval association in diverse realms between Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces.

The naval chief also visited RSNFS Makkah and was briefed by the commander of the ship.

"It is expected that recent visit of the Naval Chief will enhance and expand collaboration between the two countries in general and navies in particular," said the PN statement. 


