FC soldier martyred, another injured in Mohmand Agency

Security officials deployed in the tribal areas. Photo: File

GHALLANAI: A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred while another was injured when their check post was attacked in an area of Mohmand Agency late at night on Saturday.

According to the political administration, the security check post was attacked around 3am, hours after two polio workers were killed in the agency while five others were kidnapped.

However, three of five in the polio team were released the same night, while two others were missing.

The three polio workers were released following a search operation in the area.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra took notice of the polio workers’ attack incident, seeking a report from the political administration of Mohmand Agency. He said that the enemies of Pakistan cannot bear to see the health factors of the country improve.

On January 5, an FC vehicle was targetted in and improvised explosive device explosion, leaving one official injured.

The agency is often witness to terrorist attacks from across the border as well as from militants inside the agency.