Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
Web Desk

FC soldier martyred, another injured in Mohmand Agency

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

Security officials deployed in the tribal areas. Photo: File 

GHALLANAI: A Frontier Corps soldier was martyred while another was injured when their check post was attacked in an area of Mohmand Agency late at night on Saturday.

According to the political administration, the security check post was attacked around 3am, hours after two polio workers were killed in the agency while five others were kidnapped.

However, three of five in the polio team were released the same night, while two others were missing.

The three polio workers were released following a search operation in the area.

Three of five kidnapped polio workers released in Mohmand Agency

Unidentified persons opened fire at a polio team Saturday, killing two on the spot

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra took notice of the polio workers’ attack incident, seeking a report from the political administration of Mohmand Agency. He said that the enemies of Pakistan cannot bear to see the health factors of the country improve.

On January 5, an FC vehicle was targetted in and improvised explosive device explosion, leaving one official injured.

The agency is often witness to terrorist attacks from across the border as well as from militants inside the agency. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

 Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Updated 10 hours ago
Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Updated 14 hours ago
Karachi’s biggest issue is its local govt system: Imran

Karachi’s biggest issue is its local govt system: Imran

Updated 17 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto criticises Nawaz Sharif's 'respect the vote' slogan

Bilawal Bhutto criticises Nawaz Sharif's 'respect the vote' slogan

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM