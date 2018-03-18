Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
REUTERS

Republicans to Trump: Let Mueller do his job

By
REUTERS

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

WASHINGTON: Republican senators warned President Donald Trump on Sunday not to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and said the president must let federal investigators looking into Russian meddling in the US election do their jobs.

The Republican president has renewed his Twitter attacks on both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mueller’s probe since the firing on Friday of the bureau’s former deputy director, Andrew McCabe, two days before he was eligible to retire with a full pension.

Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who has criticized Trump harshly, said the president’s latest comments appeared to be aimed at the firing of Mueller. Senator Lindsey Graham, another Republican, said if Trump were to dismiss Mueller it would mark “the beginning of the end of his presidency.”

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, said: “As the speaker has always said, Mr. Mueller and his team should be able to do their job.”

The comments underscored the risks for Trump if he goes too far to thwart the federal probe.

“I don’t know what the designs are on Mueller, but it seems to be building toward that (firing him), and I just hope it doesn’t go there, because it can’t. We can’t in Congress accept that,” Flake told CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“So I would expect to see considerable pushback in the next couple of days urging the president not to go there.”

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump accused the FBI leadership of lies, corruption and leaking information. He called the Russia probe a politically motivated witch hunt.

“The Mueller probe should never have been started in that there was no collusion and there was no crime,” Trump said on Saturday. On Sunday, he attacked former FBI Director James Comey and McCabe, top officials who were involved in the Russia probe and subsequently fired.

The US intelligence community has concluded that Moscow conducted an influence campaign aimed at swaying the 2016 presidential election to Trump over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. Mueller is investigating the Russian meddling and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

On Saturday, Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd urged the Justice Department official overseeing Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, to “bring an end to alleged Russia Collusion investigation manufactured by McCabe’s boss James Comey.”

Republican US Representative Trey Gowdy criticized Dowd in an interview with “Fox News Sunday.”

“I think the president’s attorney, frankly, does him a disservice when he says that and when he frames the investigation that way,” Gowdy said. “If you have an innocent client, Mr. Dowd, act like it.”

TRUMP FRUSTRATED

White House legislative affairs director Marc Short said the Trump team was fully cooperating in the Mueller investigation and that the president was expressing his growing frustration with how long the probe has lasted.

Graham, a co-author of legislation that would make it harder for a president to fire a special counsel, said it was very important that Mueller be allowed to proceed without interference and that many Republicans share this view.

“The only reason Mr. Mueller could ever be dismissed is for cause. I see no cause when it comes to Mr. Mueller,” Graham said on CNN.

Another Republican, Senator James Lankford, said he does not believe Trump would fire Mueller.

Trump also drew criticism from fellow Republicans on Sunday over the firing of McCabe, who said he believed he was targeted because he corroborated Comey’s claims that Trump tried to pressure Comey into killing the Russia probe.

“I don’t like the way it happened. He should’ve been allowed to finish through the weekend,” Senator Marco Rubio said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Rubio, who supports the special counsel probe, said the decision to fire McCabe was made before the release of the Justice Department inspector general’s report that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited in his dismissal. Sessions said the report concluded McCabe leaked information to reporters and misled investigators about his actions.

On Twitter, Michael Bromwich, McCabe’s lawyer, hit back at Trump’s tweets about his client, calling the president’s comments “childish, defamatory, disgusting & false.”

“The whole truth will come out in due course,” Bromwich wrote. “But the tweets confirm that he has corrupted the entire process that led to Mr. McCabe’s termination and has rendered it illegitimate.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia

Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia

 Updated 8 hours ago
Britain accuses Russia of secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack

Britain accuses Russia of secretly stockpiling deadly nerve agent used in attack

 Updated 11 hours ago
North Korean diplomat heads to Finland ahead of possible US talks

North Korean diplomat heads to Finland ahead of possible US talks

 Updated 12 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Turkish-led forces seize centre of Syria's Afrin

Turkish-led forces seize centre of Syria's Afrin

 Updated 18 hours ago
India's Silicon Valley faces man-made water crisis

India's Silicon Valley faces man-made water crisis

 Updated 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Four killed, some trapped as fire hits hotel in Philippine capital

Four killed, some trapped as fire hits hotel in Philippine capital

 Updated 21 hours ago
Russia expels 23 British diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

Russia expels 23 British diplomats as crisis over nerve toxin attack deepens

 Updated 21 hours ago
Janjua, Abdullah agree Taliban should utilise new, timely peace offer

Janjua, Abdullah agree Taliban should utilise new, timely peace offer

Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM