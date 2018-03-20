Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MMA revived, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman appointed president

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

KARACHI: Religious-political parties on Monday announced the revival of the defunct Muttahida Majlis Amal (MMA).

Senior leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Liaqat Baloch, made the announcement of the decision to revive MMA and appointment of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the president. 

The newly appointed president congratulated the entire nation on the revival of the party.

"We have made way to the beginning of a new era," Rehman told the journalists."We hope to match the expectations of the nation." 

He further announced to contest the upcoming general elections under the joint platform, noting that the country needs peace and development.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Chief Siraj-ul-Haq said that the MMA had begun its journey with a new resolve and it will represent the citizens on all platforms. 

Baloch, who was appointed as the general secretary of MMA, announced that the central workers' convention will be held in the first week of April.


