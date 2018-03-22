Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 22 2018
Humaima Malick requests privacy for brother Feroze Khan's wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has announced he’ll be tying the knot at the end of this month and fans are eager to know more details.

However, his sister, actor Humaima Malick took to social media thanking fans for their “love and respect” and requesting privacy during the event.

"Posting pictures of our event invites isn't ethical at all!" she wrote in the note posted on her Instagram. The comment came after a picture of Feroze's wedding invite was widely shared on social media. 

“I repeat it’s a family affair, kindly send duas and blessings for Feroze and our family,” she added.

Earlier reports suggested that Feroze is having an arranged marriage with someone from outside the media industry. 

