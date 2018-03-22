Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 22 2018
REUTERS

Man jumps or falls from public gallery onto floor of Dutch parliament: newspaper

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

AMSTERDAM: A man was injured on Thursday after apparently jumping or falling several meters from the public gallery into the chamber of the Dutch parliament, local media reported.

De Telegraaf newspaper quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the man had been pacing about in an agitated state before tying something to a railing and then jumping off.

Website Nu.nl cited a parliamentary usher saying that the man had tried to hang himself.

His condition was not known. A public video feed of the speakers’ podium showed the shocked reaction of lawmakers after a loud thump before the session was postponed.

Photos on social media showed the man receiving first aid on a lawmaker’s desk and later being carried out of parliament on a stretcher.

