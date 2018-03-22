Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
Azaz Syed

Maryam's sharp tongue pushing PML-N to a dead end: Nisar

By
Azaz Syed

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Rumours of a rift between Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif have been rife after the former took an opposing stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict that ousted Nawaz from holding public office. Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan came down hard on Maryam Nawaz, stating that her 'sharp tongue' is pushing the party towards a dead end. 

Nisar, who has been associated with the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for over three decades, was reacting to earlier statements by party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam.

In an informal conversation with journalists outside an accountability court on Tuesday, Nawaz had said that getting disappointed was not an option if there were no expectations attached to people.

It is the way of the world to move on; one should do good and forget about it, Nawaz had told reporters. Maryam, who was accompanying her father, had also recited a stanza stating that virtuous people don't forget kindness but same is not the case with 'bad people'.

"I have been forced to give a response to the terms used and poetry recited by Mian Nawaz Sharif yesterday and his daughter's statement," Nisar said in a statement released on Thursday evening. 

"Mian sahib, a man can do no favours for mankind, only God can," he said. "If you [Nawaz] were kind to people, many people must have also been kind to you. You should be aware of that and be grateful for it." 

The PML-N leader said he had exercised a lot of patience and tolerance in the situations and circumstances that had arisen in the past year and tried not to give any reaction that may have harmed the party.

"But I say this with a heavy heart that I have been targetted in various ways in the past eight to ten months from a certain direction."

"When nothing else worked, some favoured journalists were given pre-planned questions, the answers to which were apparent insults directed at me," wrote Nisar.

"The evident pawn [of these attacks] was a person who neither has an ideological nor political relationship with the party," he said. "But a puppet never dances on its own."

Discussing a change in his political pursuits, Nisar said that he had parted ways with national politics to a large extent in order to limit himself to his constituency's politics. Of late, he has increased efforts to campaign within his constituency in a bid to consolidate chances of his victory in the next elections.

The former interior minister, in his statement, also said that he still respects the [Sharif] family to this day. He quoted a verse from a poem, the gist of which is that a person who can listen may also speak but respect for someone may be the only thing restraining them from doing so.

Nisar's words, however, were accompanied by a warning.

"I have imposed a restriction on myself only for today's statement," he wrote. "If puppets and pawns continue to level allegations against me, I reserve the right to issue a detailed clarification."

The estranged party leader's statement comes just days after he said at a press conference in Taxila that the time to publicly shed light on the issues straining his relationship with the PML-N had come very close.

The falling out

Rumours of a rift between Nisar and Nawaz have been rife after the former took an opposing stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict that ousted Nawaz from holding public office. Until recently, the two leaders have refrained from discussing the changing dynamics of their relationship with the media.

Nisar had opted out of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet. Frequent reports of rifts within the party have surfaced since after Nisar's decision, with the former minister often going against his party’s stance.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

Updated 11 hours ago
Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM