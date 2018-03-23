Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 23 2018
REUTERS

McMaster out, Bolton in as US national security adviser

Friday Mar 23, 2018

John Bolton, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, (L) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland, US, February 24, 2017. National Security Adviser Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (R) at US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, US February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts and Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday chose as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

Trump said in a tweet that Bolton would replace H.R. McMaster, his current national security adviser, "effective 4/9/18".

"I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.

"There will be an official contact handover on 4/9," he added.

Bolton, 69, who has long been a polarising figure in Washington foreign policy circles, becomes Trump’s third national security adviser in 14 months.

Bolton joins a Trump national security team that, with the planned replacement of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by CIA chief Mike Pompeo, is increasingly populated by figures who share Trump’s penchant for exercising US power unilaterally.

As the State Department’s top arms control official under President George W. Bush, Bolton was a leading advocate of the 2003 invasion of Iraq — which was later found to have been based on bogus and exaggerated intelligence about President Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) and ties to terrorism.

In recent years, as a conservative media commentator, Bolton has advocated hardline positions on stopping Pyongyang from getting nuclear weapons that could threaten the US.

He has also advocated getting rid of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, a pact Trump has also heavily criticised.

