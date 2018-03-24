Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Abu Dhabi's tallest building ADNOC Tower and Marina Mall showcased the Pakistani flag on March 23, 2018. Photo: Geo News

ABU DHABI: Buildings were lit up to display the Pakistani flag to celebrate the national day of the country in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Tower — Abu Dhabi's tallest building — and Marina Mall showcased the Pakistani flag.

The expression underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with Pakistan.

Celebrations in Pakistan

The 78th Pakistan Day was celebrated with an awe-inspiring parade in the capital's Shakarparian ground.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena was the guest of honour at the event.

An award ceremony took place later in the day, at Aiwan-e-Sadar, where the president conferred awards to various personalities on their contribution to different fields.

Earlier in the day, special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country, and the national flag was hoisted on major government buildings.

The day dawned with 31- and 21-gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals, respectively, while the national flag was hoisted atop government buildings and departments.