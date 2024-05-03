Cruise in the buff: Bare Necessities offers special sailing experience for nudists

If you are looking for memorable vacation, you need to try nude cruising

This company offers unconventional cruising experience. — Bare Necessities

A one-of-its-kind cruise ship is all set to commence its voyage in February 2025 where the passengers do not need to pack anything at all for their trip to the Caribbean, reported CTV News.



In this venture, the specialists in nude cruising are joining hands with Norwegian Cruise Line to present an 11-day trip from Miami to The Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St Maarten.

According to the Big Nude Boat, the 295-metre Norwegian Pearl vessel is offering a "once-in-a-lifetime experience" for those who desire to get on board.

Bare Necessities wrote in its message: "As always, it’s our pleasure to provide you with the luxury of deciding what NOT to wear."

The Bare Necessities organises such nude cruises for a distinguished experience of sea voyages which has previously chartered over 75 cruises.

The prices of the cabin is starting at around $2,000, rising to $33,155 for a three-bedroom villa. The vessel Norwegian Pearl has a capacity of 2,300 people.

Despite the nude cruising, there will be certain rules such as dressing while inside the dining rooms on the ship, as well as making sure to towel down before sitting "in the stateroom, pool deck, and buffet area" when “bare-bottomed or in a thong or G-string.”

The rules also added fondling or inappropriate touching prohibited, along with “being nude in front of other ships in port.”

There is also the prohibition of capturing photos of other cruisers without their consent.

"Our mission is to provide relaxing, entertaining and health-conscious vacation opportunities that offer non-threatening, natural environments where the appreciation, wonder, and compatibility of nature and the unadorned human form can occur," Bare Necessities stated.