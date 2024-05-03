WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter's cute somersault fail flips hearts

Georgina Rodriguez shares sweet update about daughter

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez shared a cute update on her social media showing her daughter performing a gymnastic act and then falling on the ground.



The 30-year-old Spanish influencer shared an Instagram story on her official account Thursday showing her Alana Martina somersaulting with the help of an apparent supervisor.

The video showed that the six-year-old girl carried out an acrobatic movement before cleaning the floor with her hand before rolling and falling on the ground.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have five children together. — Instagram/@georginagio

She can also be seen standing up again with a cute smile on her face.

The last child of the Portuguese footballer with the Argentine-born partner came into life in 2022 named Bella.

Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest players of all time, the debate which also involves Inter Miami's Lionel Messi.

The couple has two boys and three girls, and Ronaldo became a father while he was 25 years old, at the time of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. in 2010.

Portuguese forward was in action against Al Khaleej in the Saudi club semi-final where he struck two goals.

The Portuguese forward celebrated the triumph with a brief post on X, former Twitter: "The King’s Cup … let’s go."

Now Al Nassr are set to meet their fierce foe Al-Hilal in the final slated on May 31.