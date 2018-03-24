Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 24 2018
GEO NEWS

Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on Thursday, March 22, 2018. Photo: Geo News file 
 

GUJRANWALA: Authorities made an important breakthrough into the death of Gujranwala's Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ahmed Tipu on Saturday.

Tipu was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence on Thursday. 

According to information obtained investigative sources, the forensics lab where samples collected from the body were sent for examination, has said that Tipu had taken his own life. 

The deceased official had shared his mental condition with the commissioner of Gujranwala on March 13, who had then gotten a medical examination of Tipu. The late DC had later informed the doctor that he was suffering from severe depression, investigative sources informed Geo News

DC Gujranwala found dead at residence, FIR registered

'Tipu's tied hands indicate that he did not take his own life'

There was no evidence found that indicated that Tipu had been murdered, said sources. 

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) at Gujranwala's District Headquarters Hospital Dr Gulzar had discovered Tipu's body on Thursday after he arrived at his residence following a request to do so from the commissioner. 

A case was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the deceased's uncle Akram Tahir at the Civil Lines Police Station soon after the incident was reported.

The deceased officer, appointed as a deputy commissioner on December 11, 2017, was residing with his parents in Lahore. He is survived by three daughters and a son.

