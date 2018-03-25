Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N parliamentary board decides on party tickets: PM House

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) parliamentary board is the body which decides on distribution of party tickets for elections.

According to a statement from the PM House, the decision to give out party tickets are taken after a process of consultation.

Abbasi, in an interview earlier, had also said that the PML-N’s parliamentary board is the relevant forum for issuing party tickets and it is not a one-man decision. 

The statements come in the wake of the recent statement of senior PML-N leader Senator Pervaiz Rasheed against disgruntled party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. 

According to media reports, Rasheed had said the party will not give a ticket to Nisar as his beliefs are not in consonance with the party's present policy. 

On Thursday, Nisar publicly came out against Nawaz's daughter, Maryam, stating that her 'sharp tongue' is pushing the party towards a dead end.

Maryam's sharp tongue pushing PML-N to a dead end: Nisar

'If puppets and pawns continue levelling allegations against me, I reserve right to issue a detailed clarification'

Nisar, who has been associated with the PML-N for over three decades, was reacting to earlier statements by party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

The falling out

Rumours of a rift between Nisar and Nawaz have been rife after the former took an opposing stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict that ousted Nawaz from holding public office. 

Until recently, the two leaders have refrained from discussing the changing dynamics of their relationship with the media.

Nisar had opted out of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's cabinet. Frequent reports of rifts within the party have surfaced since after Nisar's decision, with the former minister often going against his party’s stance.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan commends United, says Zalmi also deserve praise for wonderful game

Imran Khan commends United, says Zalmi also deserve praise for wonderful game

 Updated 3 hours ago
COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

COAS congratulates United, praises Karachi's 'excited', 'disciplined' audience

 Updated 3 hours ago
Marriyum slams Imran for criticism despite PSL success

Marriyum slams Imran for criticism despite PSL success

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pray nobody gains courage to push changing Pak back into darkness: Nawaz

Pray nobody gains courage to push changing Pak back into darkness: Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
Sindh CM inspects PSL preparations on helicopter

Sindh CM inspects PSL preparations on helicopter

Updated 13 hours ago
If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

 Updated 18 hours ago
FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

 Updated 22 hours ago
5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM