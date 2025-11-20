Security forces gun down 23 India-backed terrorists in Kurram operations

Security personnel stand guard in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — AFP/File

12 terrorists neutralised in first engagement, says ISPR.

Forces kill 11 more militants in another firefight.

Military's media wing says sanitisation operations underway.

As part of the efforts to curb the menace of terrorism, security forces have neutralised 23 Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists in separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

Expanding on the operations carried out on November 19, the military's media wing said that 12 terrorists were neutralised after an intense exchange of fire during a targeted operation conducted on reported presence of militants.

"Capitalising on intelligence with respect to presence of another group of khawarij, in same general area, in another intelligence-based operation, own troops successfully neutralised 11 more," the ISPR's statement added.

Noting that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists in the area, the military's media wing stressed that Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipeout menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism under the relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision "Azm e Istehkam" (as approved by federal apex committee on National Action Plan) by the security forces and LEAs.



The development comes amid series of anti-terrorism operations carried out by security forces across the country resulting in the elimination of dozens of terrorists in recent days.

A day earlier, the ISPR announced killing of four terrorists in KP from November 17 to 18 — of which one was gunned down in Bajaur, two in Spinwam and Zakir Khel and one in Dera Ismail Khan district.

Before that, 23 militants were neutralised in two IBOs in Bajaur and Bannu between November 16 and 17.

The operations come against the backdrop of increased terrorist attacks in Pakistan, with the latest incident being a suicide blast at Islamabad's Judicial Complex on November 11 that left 12 people martyred and at least 36 wounded, including lawyers and petitioners.

Pakistan has faced increased cross-border terrorist incidents since the Taliban regime returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

KP and Balochistan, the two bordering provinces, have borne the brunt of these attacks.

KP alone recorded over 600 terror incidents, in which at least 79 police personnel were martyred alongside 138 civilians, during the first eight months of 2025, according to a police report.

Pakistan has consistently urged the Afghan Taliban to abide by the 2020 Doha agreement, in which they committed to not allowing their soil to be used against any country.