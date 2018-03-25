Multiple casualties in suicide attack on Afghan mosque: officials

At least one worshipper was killed and eight others were wounded in the attack on Nabi Akram mosque in Afghanistan's western city of Herat. Photo: AFP

HERAT: Three people were killed and nine others were injured in a blast inside the Nabi Akram Mosque in western Herat province on Sunday, an Afghan official said.

The blast in Lelami Bazaar area of Herat, the provincial capital, happened at around 1pm.

Public Health Director Dr Abdul Hakim Tamana said the three bodies and nine injured persons had been shifted to the civil hospital from the blast site.

Deputy Police Chief Aminullah Amin, however, said that only one individual was killed and seven others were wounded in the suicide blast.

According to Amin, two suicide bombers had attempted to enter the mosque but they were identified by the mosque guards who put resistance. One of the bombers then detonated his explosives and the second one was shot dead by the guards.

Terrorist group Daesh has claimed responsibility for the blast.