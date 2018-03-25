Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
AFP

Multiple casualties in suicide attack on Afghan mosque: officials

By
AFP

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

At least one worshipper was killed and eight others were wounded in the attack on Nabi Akram mosque in Afghanistan's western city of Herat. Photo: AFP 
 

HERAT: Three people were killed and nine others were injured in a blast inside the Nabi Akram Mosque in western Herat province on Sunday, an Afghan official said.

The blast in Lelami Bazaar area of Herat, the provincial capital, happened at around 1pm.

Public Health Director Dr Abdul Hakim Tamana said the three bodies and nine injured persons had been shifted to the civil hospital from the blast site.

Deputy Police Chief Aminullah Amin, however, said that only one individual was killed and seven others were wounded in the suicide blast.

According to Amin, two suicide bombers had attempted to enter the mosque but they were identified by the mosque guards who put resistance. One of the bombers then detonated his explosives and the second one was shot dead by the guards.

Terrorist group Daesh has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Papua New Guinea hit with 7.0 magnitude earthquake

Papua New Guinea hit with 7.0 magnitude earthquake

 Updated 15 minutes ago
International summit on Afghan peace process begins in Tashkent today

International summit on Afghan peace process begins in Tashkent today

Updated an hour ago
Egypt heads to polls to choose between Sisi and 'rival'

Egypt heads to polls to choose between Sisi and 'rival'

 Updated 2 hours ago
Malaysia proposes up to 10 years' jail, fines for publishers of 'fake news'

Malaysia proposes up to 10 years' jail, fines for publishers of 'fake news'

 Updated 3 hours ago
Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecom corruption case

Israeli police question Netanyahu in telecom corruption case

 Updated 3 hours ago
Thousands protest in Barcelona after ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont arrest

Thousands protest in Barcelona after ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont arrest

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Keep shouting, don't become anaesthetised, pope tells young people

Keep shouting, don't become anaesthetised, pope tells young people

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump not afraid of a trade war with China, Mnuchin tells Fox News

Trump not afraid of a trade war with China, Mnuchin tells Fox News

 Updated 7 hours ago
Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source

Trump considers expelling some Russian diplomats over poison attack: source

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM