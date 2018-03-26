Russian diplomats expelled from USA, Canada, Britain's EU allies

The Russian embassy is pictured in Washington on March 26, 2018. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON/ROME/: US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle in response to a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain, senior US officials said.

It was the toughest action that Trump has taken against Russia, and followed what one of the official called a “reckless attempt” by the Russian government on March 4 to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a military-grade nerve agent.

The pair were found slumped on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury and remain critically ill in hospital.

Canada expelling four Russian diplomats



Canada said on Monday it was expelling four Russian diplomats and denying accreditation for three more in response to a “despicable, heinous and reckless” nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain.



Italy, Germany expels Russian diplomats

Two Russian diplomats must leave Italy within a week in response to the nerve agent attack against a former Russian spy in southern England, the Italian foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“As a sign of solidarity with Great Britain and in coordination with NATO allies and European partners, the foreign ministry today communicated its decision to expel from Italian territory within a week two officials at the Russian embassy in Rome who have diplomatic credentials,” the statement said.

Germany too, will expel four Russian diplomats over Moscow’s suspected involvement in the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in England, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Monday.

Besides USA, Canada, Italy and Germany other European countries that have expelled Russian diplomats include France, Poland, Lithuania, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Denmark, Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Ukraine.

Russia will expel dozens of US diplomats

Moscow will expel at least 60 staff from US diplomatic missions in Russia in response to Washington’s decision to expel Russian diplomats, RIA news agency quoted a member of the upper house of the Russian parliament as saying.

The agency did not say on what the parliamentarian, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy chairman of the international affairs committee in the upper house, based his assertion. Government officials have yet to comment.

Russia has expelled 23 British diplomats and closed the British consulate in St Petersburg and the British Council cultural body.



