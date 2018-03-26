Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 26 2018
Expulsions are warning to Russia not to flout international law: UK

Monday Mar 26, 2018

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP file

LONDON: The expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats from 18 countries after the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain this month are a message against Russian "attempts to flout the international law", British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

"I have found great solidarity from our friends and partners in the EU, NATO, America and beyond... Together, we have sent a message that we will not tolerate Russia’s continued attempts to flout international law and undermine our values," she told parliament.

Indian Sikh man praises Pakistanis' hospitality after family accorded warm welcome in Okara

