Expulsions are warning to Russia not to flout international law: UK

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: AFP file

LONDON: The expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats from 18 countries after the poisoning of a former double agent in Britain this month are a message against Russian "attempts to flout the international law", British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.



"I have found great solidarity from our friends and partners in the EU, NATO, America and beyond... Together, we have sent a message that we will not tolerate Russia’s continued attempts to flout international law and undermine our values," she told parliament.