10 tips to beat the heat this summer

As temperatures soar across Pakistan this week with the mercury rising to 40 degrees Celsius in certain cities, including Karachi, people are desperately looking for ways to cool.

Here are some ways to handle the heat:

1) Plan your day to avoid the sun

The heat is at its peak between the times when the sun gains complete reign of the skies – around 10:00am – and when it starts skirting the boundaries – after 4:00pm.

In light of this, it’s advised to not go out during these five hours to make sure you stay safe from a heatstroke.

2) Hydrate

Hydration during the warm months is crucial and cannot be stressed enough. You should always carry a bottle of water or drink juices or lemonade to make sure you don’t get dehydrated.

You can also add fresh fruits to your water.

3) Eat cool and smaller meals

Consume foods that are cooling to your internal system. Eat sweet and ripe summer fruits, fresh vegetables and foods that are bitter or astringent rather than salty or spicy.

Also, eat smaller meals as the more you eat, the more heat your body creates.

4) Dress light

Wear light colors and breathable fabrics such as cotton and linen.

5) Find shade or wear caps

If you must absolutely go out during peak hours that is between 10:00am and 4:00pm as mentioned above, then try to find shade to stand under or keep a baseball cap handy, and wear it alongside your sunglasses whenever you step out.

6) Wear sunscreen

Make sure to wear sunscreen to avoid getting sunburnt and to generally protect your skin from the sun’s rays.

7) Ice packs and cold sheets

A smart way to beat the heat is to place ice packs under your mattress at least 20 to 30 minutes before you hit the sack. This will provide ample time for the ice packs to cool down your bed and for you to clean up any water that has seeped down to the floor.

Also, keep your sheets in the refrigerator half an hour before you go to bed. It will be enough for you to enjoy the coolness until you drift to sleep and not cold enough to have your teeth chattering.

8) Wet towels

There’s numerous pulse points on your body that can be used as cooling spots when in contact with cool water. You’re probably familiar with the points on your wrists and back of neck. Try putting a cool towel or running cool water over your feet, wrists, and temples.

9) Cold Feet therapy

To reduce heat, try to maintain your internal temperature by this easy and quick cold feet therapy. All you need to do is put some cold water in the bucket along with some ice cubes and keep your feet inside the bucket for 20 minutes. The human body has pressure points under their feet which help to maintain certain body functions. This therapy definitely works during the heat wave.

10) Take more showers

There’s nothing like a cold shower in the middle of a sweltering summer day. You can do a quick response and not a long shower which wastes water.