Tuesday Mar 27 2018
Indian Sikh man praises Pakistanis' hospitality after family accorded warm welcome in Okara

Tuesday Mar 27, 2018

Amardeep Singh's family stands outside their ancestral home in Okara in Pakistan's Punjab province. — Twitter

An Indian Sikh man, who claims to be a former Indian army officer, has drawn criticism from fellow countrymen for praising Pakistanis for their hospitality and respect for minority Sikh community.

Colonel (retd) Amardeep Singh posted an image of his father and cousin, who have been in Okara, Pakistan, standing outside their ancestral home, on Twitter.

"Our ancestral house at Okara, Pakistan has Gurbani engraved on top. It’s still existing after 71 years though there are no Sikhs at Okara," Singh wrote in his tweet on Monday.

"Greatness of local people to give respect to Gurbani. Can it happen in India!!"

His tweet followed comments from angry Indians, criticising Singh for praising Pakistani people.

"I would just like to put end to unnecessary controversy. Neither I was praising Pak nor demeaning anyone. I was praising the humanity and people who love each other," Singh snubbed to his countrymen for their undue criticism.

"Self proclaimed politicians with their vested interests divide the humanity so that they can rule," he said.

On Tuesday, Singh posted a short video clip of his relatives that showed them moving around in Okara. Scores of locals accompanied the visitors, with the dhols beating and rose petals being showered upon them.

"My father at his ancestral house at Okara, Pakistan. He visited after 71 years. Look at the enthusiasm of Okara people who gave him warm welcome and love," Singh wrote in his tweet with the video clip.

"Hope to see free movement of people and peace and harmony for all," he added.

