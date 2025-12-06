Saudi Arabia sets new visitation hours for Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

People make their way into Masjid Al-Nabawi for morning prayers in Madina, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2018. — Reuters

Saudi authorities have announced new timings and procedures for visiting Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) Roza (tomb) in Al Masjid-e-Nabawi and offering nawafil (voluntary prayers) in Riazul Jannah, with separate schedules for men and women and access regulated through the Nusuk platform.

The Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said permits must be obtained via Nusuk, with booking generally allowed once every 365 days or through the “Instant Track” option when worshippers are near the Prophet Muhammad's Mosque.

Entry to the Noble Roza-e-Rasool is designated through the southern courtyards, in front of Makkah Gate 37, while elderly visitors are allowed to enter using a manual wheelchair.

For men, on regular days, the time for the visit will be from 2:00am until the Fajr prayer and again from 11:20am until the Isha prayer.

On Fridays, male visitors will have three slots: from 2:00am until Fajr, from 9:20am to 11:20am, and from after the Jummah prayer until Isha, according to the Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

For women, on regular days, the time for the visit will be from after Fajr until 11:00am, and from after Isha until 2:00am.

On Fridays, women will be able to perform the ziyarah (visit) from after the Fajr prayer until 9:00am, in addition to the regular night slot from after Isha until 2:00am, Saudi authorities said.