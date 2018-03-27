Trump administration considering political penalties on Pakistan: US magazine

The Trump administration has been considering to revoke Pakistan's status of a major non-NATO ally and imposing political penalties on Islamabad for allegedly harbouring Afghan extremist elements, US Foreign Policy magazine said in its report.



The report said: "White House is now engaged in an internal debate about the tempo and scale of possible punitive steps against Pakistan," adding, "Some officials and military officers favour a hard line with Pakistan, maintaining that years of aid and accommodation have produced little in return.



"Amid growing frustration on Capitol Hill, Trump’s deputies are weighing unprecedented political penalties on Islamabad for harbouring Afghan militants waging war on the US-backed government in Afghanistan," it said.

The options under consideration include revoking Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally, permanently cutting off the US military aid that was suspended two months ago, and even imposing visa bans or other sanctions on Pakistani government individuals.

The Trump administration has already temporarily withheld the $255 million aid, which was part of a $1.1 billion aid package authorised in 2016 by Congress.



"We are prepared to do whatever is necessary to protect US personnel and interests in the region," the magazine quoted a senior administration official, who requested anonymity, as saying.

On Monday, the US imposed sanctions on seven Pakistani companies over suspicion they have links to the nuclear trade, potentially hurting Pakistan’s ambitions to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).



The companies had been "determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," the US Bureau of Industry and Security, Commerce said in its report.

Relations between the United States and Pakistan have been strained in recent years over Pakistan’s alleged support for terrorists waging war in Afghanistan, something Pakistani officials deny.



Earlier in a tweet on January 1, Trump claimed that the United States had foolishly given Pakistan over $33 billion in aid over the last 15 years.

He also accused Pakistan of thinking US leaders to be fools. "They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Trump’s tweet drew a strong reaction from Pakistan. Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said Pakistan has already refused to 'do more' for the United States.

"We have already told the US that we will not do more, so Trump’s ‘no more’ does not hold any importance," Asif told Geo News.

"Pakistan is ready to publicly provide every detail of the US aid that it has received," the minister added.