Not necessary to inform media about Anwar's former whereabouts: IGP Sindh

Sindh IGP AD Khawaja on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, said he did not deem it necessary to inform the media about the whereabouts of arrested police official Rao Anwar — the primary accused in the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud. Photo: Geo News

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khawaja on Tuesday said he did not deem necessary to inform the media about the whereabouts of arrested police official Rao Anwar — the primary accused in the extrajudicial killing of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Denying allegations of Anwar receiving VIP protocol, Khawaja said it was a challenge for the police department to provide security to the arrested police officer.

The suspended police officer, at present, is in the police's custody. An anti-terrorism court had physically remanded Anwar into the police's custody for 30 days on March 22.



Earlier today, a two-member bench of a local court hearing a petition to probe into Anwar's involvement in the extrajudicial murders of over 250 citizens.

Petitioner Muzammil Mumtaz Advocate had adopted the stance that Anwar had climbed up his career ladder through conducting fake police encounters.



According to the petition, Anwar is guilty of excessing authority during his service period.

The petitioner has demanded that a high-level board be formed to probe into the extrajudicial killings at the hands of the former SSP Malir.

The bench, at the end of the judicial proceedings for the day, adjourned the hearing and ordered the Sindh IGP, home ministry, and other relevant departments to submit their responses at the next hearing.