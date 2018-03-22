Police get remand of Rao Anwar for 30 days in Naqbeebullah killing case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) approved on Thursday a 30-day physical remand of suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud killing case.



Anwar, wanted in the extrajudicial murder case, is being held at the Malir Cantt Police Station amid tight security and was brought to court in an armoured personnel carrier.



During the hearing, held behind closed doors, the investigation officer pleaded the court to allow a 30-day remand as police face security issues and cannot bring the accused to court frequently.

The judge approved the request and ordered physical remand of the suspect until April 21.

Anwar was taken to the ATC-II after the judge demanded he be presented today. The court's demand had come in response to a request by Malir SP Investigation Abid Qaimkhani, who asked if Anwar could be produced in the next hearing. But the court dismissed the plea.

Anwar was named an accused in the extrajudicial murder case of 27-year-old Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others who were killed in a fake police encounter in Karachi on January 13 on Anwar's orders.



Anwar, after absconding in the case since late January, was arrested on the Supreme Court's orders on Wednesday after he finally appeared in court and later transported to Karachi.

The other 10 police officials arrested in the case, including Anwar's associate DSP Qamar Ahmed, were produced in court today which is hearing the murder case.

Anwar is also nominated in a case pertaining to the illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

Mehsuds expect strict punishment



Talking to the media earlier in the day, the counsel for the elders of the Mehsud tribe, Pir Rehman Mehsud, said the chief justice of Pakistan has played a pivotal role in the high-profile murder case.



Rehman added they were satisfied with the way the court was taking the case forward and expected the accused to be dealt with an iron fist when he appears in court.

Anwar's arrest, move to Karachi

After being arrested from outside the Supreme Court, the suspended SSP was brought to Karachi.

Two armoured personnel carriers transported the arrested police officer to the Malir Cantonment Police Station.

Sindh Additional IG Aftab Pathan also accompanied the arrested official who arrived from Islamabad through a private airline’s flight (NL-126) on Wednesday.

A heavy contingent of the police force and Rangers was deployed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi to secure the premises. Malir SSP Adeel Chandio, along with other police officials, was present at Karachi airport.