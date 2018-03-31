Govt cuts petrol price by Rs2 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs2.07 per litre in a reshuffle of rates of petroleum products, the Minister of Finance announced Saturday.



With the cut in price, petrol will now be available at Rs86 per litre, the ministry said in a statement.

The rate of diesel has also gone down by Rs2, after which it would now be available at Rs96.45 per litre.

The price of kerosene oil witnessed no change and it would continued to be sold at Rs76.46 per litre, the statement said.

Similarly, light diesel oil would also have the same price i.e. Rs65.30 per litre.

The new prices will take effect from 12am on April 1.