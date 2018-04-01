German coaches arrive in Karachi to train young footballers

KARACHI: Two top football coaches from Germany have arrived in Pakistan to train under-18 footballers on their brief visit to Karachi.



The coaching staff from second division Bundesliga team 1. FC Union Berlin, Oliver Rathenow and Sebastain Lejeune will train the youngsters in the training camp set up at the metropolis.

The training camp organiser Major General Shaukat Iqbal said that the initiative is designed to provide a platform to the young footballers of the country.

The program has been organised by Karachi United Football Club in collaboration with Pakistan to Germany Study and Eurasia Institute of Germany, under which local Footballers in Karachi would get skill training from German coaches.

According to the programme, a few selected young Pakistani footballers will be sent to Germany for advanced training.