Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
REUTERS

Russia calls UN Security Council meeting on Salisbury attack

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

The 15-member council first met on March 14, at the request of Britain, to discuss the attack in Britain’s Salisbury. Photo: File
 

UNITED NATIONS: Russia has requested the United Nations Security Council meet on Thursday to discuss British accusations that Moscow used a nerve agent to attack a former Russian spy in England last month, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

Nebenzia said the meeting would be convened on the basis of a March 13 letter sent to the UN Security Council by British Prime Minister Theresa May, which said Moscow was “highly likely” responsible for the attack.

The 15-member council first met on March 14, at the request of Britain, to discuss the attack in Britain’s Salisbury.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Saudi crown prince to make official visit to France next week

Saudi crown prince to make official visit to France next week

 Updated 2 hours ago
Palestinian killed by Israeli air strike on Gaza border: ministry

Palestinian killed by Israeli air strike on Gaza border: ministry

 Updated 2 hours ago
Almost 80% of UK firms pay men more than women: data

Almost 80% of UK firms pay men more than women: data

 Updated 2 hours ago
Negotiating with 'usurper' regime Israel 'unforgettable error': Iran's Supreme Leader

Negotiating with 'usurper' regime Israel 'unforgettable error': Iran's Supreme Leader

 Updated 2 hours ago
Scholar Tariq Ramadan ´paid woman for silence´

Scholar Tariq Ramadan ´paid woman for silence´

 Updated 3 hours ago
YouTube shooting shows how fake news spirals on social media

YouTube shooting shows how fake news spirals on social media

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Trump promises pullout from Syria without end date

Trump promises pullout from Syria without end date

 Updated 9 hours ago
Russian bid for joint inquiry into England spy poisoning fails

Russian bid for joint inquiry into England spy poisoning fails

 Updated 9 hours ago
Saudi-led coalition says missile intercepted near Yemen border

Saudi-led coalition says missile intercepted near Yemen border

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM