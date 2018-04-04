Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Farooq Abdullah backs Shahid Afridi, condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 04, 2018

The former chief minister of Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) has thrown his support behind Shahid Afridi, backing the former Pakistan cricketer in his condemnation of Indian atrocities in the occupied valley.

Asked about his opinion on Afridi’s tweet on Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah said that those killed by Indian security forces in the occupied valley were innocent Kashmiris.

"Everyone has condemned the killings. The killings must stop. They are killing innocents," the former minister was quoted as saying by the Indian media.

"For peace, it's important to talk to Pakistan," he added.

Afridi drew the ire of stars and cricketers across the border when he tweeted condemnation of the recent clampdown by Indian forces on civilians in occupied Kashmir.

Urging the United Nations to intervene to stop the bloodshed, the former Pakistan captain recently tweeted, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination and independence. Wonder where is the UN & other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

His tweet sparked massive outrage in India, with Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir criticising him on Twitter saying he was "celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball!!!"

Indian media, Gautam Gambhir face ire of Afridi fans for speaking against cricketer

Afridi drew ire from across the border for tweeting against Indian atrocities in Kashmir

But Afridi’s fans and Director-General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor rallied behind the cricketer. From his personal Twitter account, the DG ISPR shared a video of an earlier match in which Afridi led Pakistan to victory against India by hitting two consecutive sixes.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

PHC directs KP speaker to administer oath from Baldev Kumar

Updated 58 minutes ago
Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

 Updated an hour ago
Elections to be held on time, reassures CJP

Elections to be held on time, reassures CJP

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

Nawaz, Maryam given deadline over live transmission of court proceedings

Updated 2 hours ago
Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

Imran likens Shehbaz's praise for COAS to job application

 Updated 2 hours ago
Katas Raj pond case: SC summons cement factories' owners on April 20

Katas Raj pond case: SC summons cement factories' owners on April 20

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Appoint PIMS executive director in 15 days, orders Supreme Court

Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court dismisses petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment

Supreme Court dismisses petition against Justice Qazi Faez Isa's appointment

Updated 3 hours ago
SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

SC dismisses contempt petitions against Nawaz, former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM