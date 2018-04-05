Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
health
Thursday Apr 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Zambia withdraws military personnel deployed to fight cholera

By
REUTERS

Thursday Apr 05, 2018

 Zambian President Edgar Lungu at a meeting in Durban, South Africa May 4, 2017. Photo: Reuters

LUSAKA: Zambia has withdrawn military personnel deployed in December to help clean up the capital and other cities at the height of a cholera outbreak that has killed more than 80 people in seven months, the government said on Wednesday.

President Edgar Lungu directed the military to help fight the spread of cholera under emergency measures to contain the waterborne disease, including the closure of markets.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo told a briefing on Wednesday that the joint operations of the defense and security personnel had helped restore order and Lungu had ordered them to return to barracks at midnight on Tuesday.

“They accomplished their mission. The commander-in-chief has since directed the defense forces to return to their regular duties,” Kampyongo said, referring to Lungu. Police will continue with patrols to ensure that vendors did not return to the streets, he said.

Zambia in January relaxed rules imposed to curb the spread of cholera, allowing schools and markets to reopen as the number of new cases being reported had halved.

Cholera is spread by ingesting faecal matter and causes acute watery diarrhea. It can be treated with oral rehydration solution but the disease spreads rapidly and can kill within hours if not treated.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Health:

Smartphone app might offer new way to measure blood flow

Smartphone app might offer new way to measure blood flow

 Updated 2 days ago
2°C cap on global warming won´t save Arctic sea ice: studies

2°C cap on global warming won´t save Arctic sea ice: studies

 Updated 3 days ago
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about secret battle with depression

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about secret battle with depression

 Updated 4 days ago
Measles outbreak claims lives of four children in Swat

Measles outbreak claims lives of four children in Swat

 Updated 5 days ago
Overlooked ‘organ’ could play role in cancer spread

Overlooked ‘organ’ could play role in cancer spread

 Updated 6 days ago
Thyroid removal linked to increased bone-thinning, fracture risk

Thyroid removal linked to increased bone-thinning, fracture risk

 Updated 7 days ago
Advertisement
Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee: judge

Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee: judge

 Updated 7 days ago
Pakistan saw 65% increase in use of antibiotics over 16 years: study

Pakistan saw 65% increase in use of antibiotics over 16 years: study

 Updated a week ago
10 tips to beat the heat this summer

10 tips to beat the heat this summer

 Updated a week ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM