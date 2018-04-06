Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Pakistan rejects baseless Afghan allegations of airspace violation, raids

GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected Afghan allegations of violating Afghan airspace.

“Pakistan rejects the baseless Afghan allegations of violation of its airspace and air raids inside Afghan territory by Pakistan Air Force,” tweeted Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

He further clarified that Pakistani security forces are undertaking counter-terrorism operations in Bajaur Agency, directed against terrorist groups who continue to attack Pakistan from their sanctuaries based on Afghan soil.

“The information about the ongoing counter-terrorism operations is shared with the Afghan security forces on a regular basis,” he said.

In the meeting of the Director Generals Military Operations of the two countries held in Rawalpindi today, Pakistan shared details of the operations with the Afghan side indicating that these operations were on the Pakistani side of the border.

“Pakistan urges Afghanistan to focus on taking effective counter-terrorism actions including plugging of large gaps existing along the Afghan side of Pakistan-Afghanistan border to prevent the targeting of Pakistani civilians and security forces by terrorists from Afghan soil.”

The foreign office spokesperson stressed the importance of the Afghan government ‘refraining from blame game'.

“Instead there is a need to work together to combat terrorism and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation for shared progress and prosperity of the peoples of the two countries,” wrote Faisal. 


