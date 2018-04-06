Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court adjourns bail hearing

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will have to spend another night in jail as a court reserved its verdict on the actor's bail appeal on Friday.

Reserving its verdict, the court adjourned the Bollywood actor's bail hearing till tomorrow (Saturday).

Salman was arrested on Thursday after he was given a five-jail term by a Jodhpur court which found him guilty in a 1998 black buck poaching case.

India's most recognisable and bankable actor was found guilty of hunting two black bucks while working on the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998.

Earlier in a statement, Salman's lawyer Anand Desai said, "We respect the decision of the Hon'ble Court. While we are studying the judgement it just came as a surprise, as the investigation, and facts of this case were the same as those for which Salman has been acquitted by the Hon'ble High Court of Rajasthan in two cases, and even by the Hon'ble CJM in the Arms Act mater for the alleged offence on the very same night as is the subject matter of the present case. Also, in the present case the Hon'ble Court has acquitted all the 5 co-accused which would imply that Salman was out hunting alone in the middle of the night in a remote area outside Jodhpur."

According to reports in the Indian media, the jail where Salman was being held was under heavy security. He also spent the night alone in the cell and nobody was allowed to meet him.