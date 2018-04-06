Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
REUTERS

India asks Hong Kong to arrest jeweler Nirav Modi in bank fraud

By
REUTERS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Nirav Modi. Photo: File 

NEW DELHI: India has asked authorities in Hong Kong to arrest jeweler Nirav Modi, one of the main suspects in a $2 billion fraud at state-run Punjab National Bank, the government said, suggesting it believes the fugitive is in the Chinese territory.

The whereabouts of Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the other person accused in India’s biggest banking fraud at the country’s second-largest state lender, have been unknown since federal police launched an investigation in February.

“The ministry has sought the provisional arrest of Nirav Deepak Modi by the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People’s Republic of China,” junior foreign minister VK Singh told parliament on Thursday.

India's jeweller to Hollywood stars, now accused of massive bank fraud

The news was a shock for the circles in which Nirav Modi moved; as recently as last month, he was at the World Economic Forum in Davos

The passports of Modi and Choksi, who both left India before the scandal emerged, have been revoked. Singh said India had submitted the request for Modi’s arrest to Hong Kong on March 23.

Modi, who owned a chain of boutiques from New York to Hong Kong, and Choksi are accused of defrauding banks by raising loans from overseas branches of Indian lenders using nearly $2 billion of fraudulent guarantees issued by rogue Punjab National Bank staff at a Mumbai branch.

Modi and Choksi have both denied wrongdoing.

