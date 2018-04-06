Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 06 2018
GEO NEWS

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar visits HQ Air Defence Command

GEO NEWS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan said on Friday that concerted efforts should be taken to keep the Pakistan Air Force in the highest state of operational readiness, according to an official press release.

The Air Chief Marshal and the Chief of the Air Staff paid a visit to Headquarters Air Defence Command today.

The press statement said that upon arrival, the new air chief was received by Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Zahoor Faisal, Air Officer Commanding and Air Defence Command.

During his visit, the command and control centre of Air Defence Command, the air chief witnessed the ongoing operations carried out by the air defenders of the country.

“The visit was undertaken with a purpose to assess the operational readiness of the various installations of the Air Defence Command of Pakistan Air Force,” said the press statement.

The air chief interacted with the combat crew and appreciated their level of motivation in performing the duty of defending the aerial frontiers round the clock.


PHC orders transfer of Asma Rani murder case to Peshawar

UK CGS lauds Pakistan’s measures for Pak-Afghan border

Pakistan's biggest problem is corruption, says Sirajul Haq

CJP constitutes special bench to hear journalist Zeeshan Butt's murder case

Asfandyar Wali says Zardari exposed Imran's reality

Firefighters contain Multan shopping mall fire after 15 hours

President urges int'l community to fulfill its obligations on Kashmir

LHC bench hearing contempt case against Sharifs dissolved for third time

Imran voted for PPP in Senate elections despite saying he won't: Bilawal

