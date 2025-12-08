Transporters observe wheel-jam strike in Punjab against heavy fines

Labourers walk on a deserted road in this undated photo. — AFP/File

Transporters in Punjab have announced a wheel-jam strike for Monday (today) to protest heavy fines, calling on the provincial government to immediately withdraw the Traffic Ordinance 2025.

Addressing a joint press conference in Lahore, Pakistan Transport United Action Committee leaders categorically rejected the ordinance, saying that heavy fines were being collected through the ordinance. They described it as “unfair” to transporters.

“Public transport will remain suspended until the ordinance is withdrawn,” warned the transporters.

Goods transport, mini buses, loaders, and rickshaws would also join the strike, while intra-city, inter-district, and inter-provincial transport services would remain suspended, they added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first round of talks between transporters and the Punjab government failed. According to the transport association, the next round of talks will be held today at 2 pm.

Reacting to the transporters’ strike, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has said that they would not bow down to any “blackmailing” or pressure.

“Driving without a license is tantamount to inviting death and accidents,” he added.

The Punjab IG said that in civilised countries, the law is upheld rather than challenged through strikes. He added that driving without a licence is a “licence to kill,” a practice that exists nowhere else in the world.

The Punjab police last week issued at least 63,970 challans worth over Rs80 million in 24 hours as part of an ongoing crackdown on traffic violators.

A police spokesperson said the challans had been issued to vehicles and motorcycles across the province.

At least 28,000 challans were issued in a single day for helmet violations, and 4,312 for other traffic rule breaches, the spokesperson had added.

Furthermore, the police confiscated 23,904 vehicles, the official had said.