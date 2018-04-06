Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
REUTERS

Italy Antitrust opens probe into Facebook's collection, use of data

By
REUTERS

Friday Apr 06, 2018

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust Authority has opened a probe into possible incorrect commercial practices by Facebook in its treatment of user data, the agency said in a statement on Friday.

“When an account is activated, Facebook may not adequately and immediately inform the user about the collection and use, for commercial reasons, of the data that they release,” the statement said.

The agency also said users may “automatically and without their knowledge” be agreeing to the harvesting and use of their data by third-party applications that connect to the Facebook platform.

Last month, a Rome prosecutor opened a probe into whether any breaches of Facebook data had occurred in Italy after a Britain-based political consultancy accessed information about millions of users.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Indian defence ministry website hacked allegedly by Chinese hackers

Indian defence ministry website hacked allegedly by Chinese hackers

 Updated 5 hours ago
Apple hires John Giannandrea as AI chief

Apple hires John Giannandrea as AI chief

 Updated 12 hours ago
Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

Facebook enhancing security measures ahead of elections in Pakistan, other countries

 Updated yesterday
Facebook confirms it scans photos and conversations in its Messenger app

Facebook confirms it scans photos and conversations in its Messenger app

 Updated yesterday
Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandal

Facebook says data leak hits 87 million users, widening privacy scandal

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11

Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before US House panel April 11

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

YouTube attacker was vegan activist who accused tech firm of discrimination

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook's Zuckerberg says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

Facebook's Zuckerberg says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

 Updated 3 days ago
SpaceX launches cargo to space station using recycled rocket, spaceship

SpaceX launches cargo to space station using recycled rocket, spaceship

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM