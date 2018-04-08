Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Tanker crashes into historic mansion by Istanbul's Bosphorus: CNN Turk

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

The damaged Hekimbasi Salih Efendi Mansion is seen after 'Vitaspirit' — the Maltese flagged tanker — crashed into it by the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik
1

ANKARA: A tanker crashed into a historic mansion on the shores of Istanbul’s Bosphorus on Saturday after its steering equipment became locked, broadcaster CNN Turk said, adding that traffic in the strait had been suspended in both directions.

Towboats and coast guard vessels were sent to the area after the crash and the Vitaspirit tanker — carrying a Maltese flag — was pulled back from the crash site and brought to shore, CNN Turk said.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties, footage from the crash showed extensive damage to the historic seaside mansion located under the Fatih Sultan Mehmet bridge — one of the three crossings between Istanbul’s Asian and European sides.

The Hekimbasi Salih Efendi Mansion has stood on the shores of the Bosphorus Strait since the 18th century and is used to host weddings and concerts, according to the mansion’s website.

The Bosphorus is one of the world’s most important choke points for maritime oil transports, with more than 3 percent of global supply — mainly from Russia and the Caspian Sea — passing through the 17-mile waterway connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean.

It is also used by vessels carrying grain from Russia and Kazakhstan to international markets.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

One killed in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York

One killed in apartment fire at Trump Tower in New York

 Updated 12 minutes ago
German police foil Berlin half-marathon attacks: newspaper website

German police foil Berlin half-marathon attacks: newspaper website

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Big price to pay' after 'mindless' Syria chemical attack: Trump

'Big price to pay' after 'mindless' Syria chemical attack: Trump

 Updated 2 hours ago
Moscow denies claims Syrian regime used chemical weapons in Douma

Moscow denies claims Syrian regime used chemical weapons in Douma

 Updated 4 hours ago
Strike in Indian occupied Kashmir enters eighth day

Strike in Indian occupied Kashmir enters eighth day

Updated 6 hours ago
Afghan air strike kills Daesh commander

Afghan air strike kills Daesh commander

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Deadly attacks in Western Europe

Deadly attacks in Western Europe

 Updated 12 hours ago
Gas attack reported on Syrian rebel enclave, Damascus denies

Gas attack reported on Syrian rebel enclave, Damascus denies

 Updated 13 hours ago
Iran hit by global cyber attack that left US flag on screens

Iran hit by global cyber attack that left US flag on screens

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM