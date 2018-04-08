Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
Web Desk

Pakistan draws against England 2-2 in hockey at CWG18

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

After leveling their last game with a last-second goal against rivals India, Pakistan drew 2-2 against England in another thrilling encounter in men’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday morning.  

No goal was scored in the first two-quarters of the match, however soon Pakistan's Irfan Jr. scored the opening goal of the game. 

England's Samuel Ward equalised the score a few minutes later, with another goal in the fourth quarter. 

With three minutes left in the last quarter, Ali Mubashir's penalty corner goal helped Pakistan earn a point as they drew their third commonwealth group match 2-2. 

Pakistan has played two games before in the tournament and drew both the games — 1-1 against Wales followed by 2-2 against India yesterday.

Pakistan currently stands at number three in Pool B with three points from three games. 

They will next play Malaysia on April 11. 

Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt - one of Pakistan's brightest medal hopes at CWG18

Fitness tests for cricketers to be held at NCA, Lahore from Monday

Michael Clarke offers to help Cricket Australia after ball tampering scandal

Bayern Munich clinch sixth straight German league title

Pakistan, India at odds over ACC Emerging Cup hosting rights

Manchester United make comeback to deny Manchester City title

‘Another indicator of peace’ - DG ISPR hails PCB’s talent hunt programme in FATA

'Day to remember' as record-setting Rafa returns in style

India slammed for ‘lack of discipline’ after bad-tempered hockey draw against Pakistan

