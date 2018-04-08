Pakistan draws against England 2-2 in hockey at CWG18

After leveling their last game with a last-second goal against rivals India, Pakistan drew 2-2 against England in another thrilling encounter in men’s hockey at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, Sunday morning.



No goal was scored in the first two-quarters of the match, however soon Pakistan's Irfan Jr. scored the opening goal of the game.

England's Samuel Ward equalised the score a few minutes later, with another goal in the fourth quarter.

With three minutes left in the last quarter, Ali Mubashir's penalty corner goal helped Pakistan earn a point as they drew their third commonwealth group match 2-2.

Pakistan has played two games before in the tournament and drew both the games — 1-1 against Wales followed by 2-2 against India yesterday.

Pakistan currently stands at number three in Pool B with three points from three games.

They will next play Malaysia on April 11.