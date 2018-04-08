Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 08 2018
REUTERS

Afghan air strike kills Daesh commander

REUTERS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Afghanistan forces killed a Daesh commander in an air strike, one year after he defected from the Taliban. Photo: file
 

KABUL: Afghanistan forces killed a Daesh commander in an air strike, one year after he defected from the Taliban and established a new Daesh foothold within the country, security officials said.

Qari Hekmat was killed in a drone strike on Thursday afternoon in the Darz Aab district of Afghanistan’s northern Jawzjan province, said Hanif Rezaee, spokesman for the Afghan National Army Air Corps.

The militant group established a new foothold in the province last year when Hekmat defected from the Taliban, attracting the attention of US forces.

Hekmat is at least the seventh senior Daesh member killed in Afghanistan in the last 11 months.

“We are conducting a series of intensive operations in Jawzjan and across all of northern Afghanistan to defeat IS-K,” said Colonel Lisa Garcia, spokeswoman for US Forces-Afghanistan in a statement, using the term for Daesh in the region.

Daesh claimed responsibility for suicide bombs last month near mosques in Herat and Kabul. Both the Western-backed government in Kabul and the main militant group, the Taliban, are fighting Daesh.

The militant group first appeared in Afghanistan three years ago. Its fighters have been active in the north of the country as well as in its main stronghold area in the eastern province of Nangarhar on the border with Pakistan.

