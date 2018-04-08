Two minor sisters reportedly raped in Gujrat

Two minor sisters were reportedly raped in Kunjah Market area of Gujrat, Geo News reported Sunday morning. Photo: file

GUJRAT: Two minor sisters were reportedly raped in Kunjah Market area of Gujrat, police said Sunday morning.

The police said that the two men, identified as Saddam Siddiqui and Tauqeer, raped the sisters.

The sisters, who study in classes sixth and ninth respectively, went to Siddiqui's store for shopping where he lured them and took them to a nearby house. Siddiqui even called his friend Tauqeer to the place. After this, the two men allegedly raped the two sisters.

The sisters have been shifted to Major Shabir Shareef Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.



A case has been registered and the two suspects have been taken into custody.