Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
world
Sunday Apr 08 2018
By
REUTERS

Interim turnout in Hungary's election hits 68.13 percent

By
REUTERS

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

People wait in line to vote during Hungarian parliamentary elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS

BUDAPEST: Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary election reached 68.13 percent by 1630 GMT on Sunday, exceeding final turnouts in all the past three elections, National Election Office data showed.

Turnout was higher than the final turnout of 61.73 percent in the last election in 2014 which gave Orban a landslide victory. Some pollsters have said voter turnout above 70 percent this time could cause the ruling Fidesz to lose its parliamentary majority.

While voters were no longer allowed to join queues at polling stations as of 1700 GMT, those already in line will be allowed to cast their ballots, a process that can take hours at the busiest polling stations.

Advertisement

Comments

More From World:

Norwegian-Pakistani businessman praised for pulling investment into Pakistan

Norwegian-Pakistani businessman praised for pulling investment into Pakistan

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Smile and nod': Latin American leaders brace for tense Trump visit

'Smile and nod': Latin American leaders brace for tense Trump visit

 Updated 3 hours ago
Syria, Russia accuse Israel over air strike, deny chemical attack

Syria, Russia accuse Israel over air strike, deny chemical attack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Thirty dead, mostly children, as school bus plunges off cliff in India

Thirty dead, mostly children, as school bus plunges off cliff in India

Updated 4 hours ago
Runaway train: seven Indian workers suspended after 13-km downhill ride

Runaway train: seven Indian workers suspended after 13-km downhill ride

 Updated 3 hours ago
Three Iranians were killed in air strike on Syrian air base on Sunday

Three Iranians were killed in air strike on Syrian air base on Sunday

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
China firmly supports PM Abbasi's visit to Afghanistan

China firmly supports PM Abbasi's visit to Afghanistan

 Updated 9 hours ago
Saudi crown prince kicks off official visit to Paris

Saudi crown prince kicks off official visit to Paris

 Updated 13 hours ago
Israeli jets target Hamas positions in Gaza

Israeli jets target Hamas positions in Gaza

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM