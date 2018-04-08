Interim turnout in Hungary's election hits 68.13 percent

People wait in line to vote during Hungarian parliamentary elections at a polling station in Budapest, Hungary April 8, 2018. REUTERS

BUDAPEST: Voter turnout in Hungary’s parliamentary election reached 68.13 percent by 1630 GMT on Sunday, exceeding final turnouts in all the past three elections, National Election Office data showed.



Turnout was higher than the final turnout of 61.73 percent in the last election in 2014 which gave Orban a landslide victory. Some pollsters have said voter turnout above 70 percent this time could cause the ruling Fidesz to lose its parliamentary majority.

While voters were no longer allowed to join queues at polling stations as of 1700 GMT, those already in line will be allowed to cast their ballots, a process that can take hours at the busiest polling stations.