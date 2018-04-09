Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 09 2018
GEO NEWS

One Belt One Road Initiative to connect Asia with West: PM Abbasi

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that One Belt One Road Initiative will connect Asia with the West.

In an interview with Chinese newspaper People’s Daily, the premier remarked that Gwadar port, airport and road network will give West China and Central Asian countries access to warm waters.

The premier is currently attending the Boao Forum in China, which will conclude on April 11. 

PM Abbasi also shared that along with China, Pakistan will be made a major contributor to building a community of shared future for mankind through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). 

Energy projects conceived under CPEC have alleviated energy crisis in Pakistan. and thousands of megawatts of electricity has been added to the national grid, he remarked.

PM Abbasi arrives in China to attend Boao Forum

Prime Minister Abbasi will represent Pakistan at the forum, which is also known as Asia's Davos

The prime minister noted that initial phase of CPEC has done extremely well under which a network of roads is under construction and Gwadar port infrastructure is being developed.

Pakistan is now looking forward to the next stage of the project, including setting up of Special Economic Zones, which will not only strengthen the economic and industrial base of the country but also generate thousands of jobs, he added.

PM Abbasi remarked CPEC will enhance Pakistan’s connectivity, not only with China but with Central and South Asia and beyond. He said it will expand bilateral and regional trade, promote economic integration, and foster economic development.

Boao Forum

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, arrived in China to represent Pakistan at the Boao Forum.

Known as 'Asia's Davos', the forum is being held in China’s southern island province of Hainan.

Top leaders from China, Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia, Austria and several other countries are also attending the conference.

During his visit, PM Abbasi is expected to hold series of bilateral meetings including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Chief Executive of Hong Kong and Chairman of Alibaba, Jack MA.

