pakistan
Sunday Apr 08 2018
PM Abbasi arrives in China to attend Boao Forum

Sunday Apr 08, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Photo: file
 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in China on Sunday to represent Pakistan at the Boao Forum.

The conference, being held in China’s southern island province of Hainan from April 8 to 11, would be attended by top leaders from China, Philippines, Singapore, Mongolia, Austria and several other countries. 

Known as 'Asia's Davos', the conference will also host Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will deliver a keynote speech at the forum. China is expected to unveil new measures on reform and opening up at the occasion.

During his three-day visit, PM Abbasi is also expected to hold series of bilateral meetings including with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, Chief Executive of Hong Kong and Chairman of Alibaba, Jack MA.

A high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for power Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari are along PM Abbasi.

On April 10, Chinese President, Xi Jinping will deliver a keynote speech at the opening session of the conference.  On the same day, around 11 am (Beijing time) PM Abbasi is expected to deliver his speech and bestow Pakistan’s role in the region in front of international community.

On April 9, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal will participate as a key speaker in the session of “The Belt & Road: Case studies & Success Stories” while Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari will attend the session of “Energy and Resources: The New Silk on the Belt & Road “respectively. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaukat Aziz will also participate in the session of “Tax Cuts: A Global Race to the Bottom”

Other attendees include Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

