Monday Apr 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Opposition yet to submit name for caretaker PM: Khursheed Shah

GEO NEWS

Monday Apr 09, 2018

The Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Khursheed Shah remarked that the opposition has yet to submit a name for the caretaker prime minister.

The upcoming general elections depend on who will be elected as caretaker PM, he said.

While speaking to Geo News, the Pakistan Peoples Party leader shared that his second meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over the matter will be held on April 11.

“I have not had any final discussion with opposition allies over the issue. They haven’t submitted a final name. My party has to meet and decide on a name as well. The government might submit a name too,” he said.

"We want to bring forward people who can safeguard democracy in Pakistan. If we make a mistake and bring a person who is unable to hold free and fair elections, that will do major damage,” Shah emphasised.  

Criticising political opponent Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he remarked that the party keeps bringing new traditions. “If the prime minister doesn’t accept the Senate chairman then he doesn’t accept the parliament.”

Over the issue surrounding the name of new Islamabad airport, the opposition leader said that if the new airport is not named after Benazir Bhutto then the party will challenge this in the court.

The current government is expected to conclude its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to hold general elections, which are expected to be held in July or first week of August. 

As per the Constitution of Pakistan, the caretaker prime minister is appointed by the prime minister in consultation with the opposition leader in the National Assembly.

Both the premier and the opposition leader then present names of three nominees each from which the consensus candidate is appointed as the caretaker prime minister. 

The prime responsibility of the caretaker government is to ensure that the elections are held in a transparent manner. 

Nawaz asked me to frame Zardari in fake narcotics case: Ch Shujaat

Musharraf caused ‘great damage’ to Kashmir issue, says Imran

Defectors were never part of PML-N, says Nawaz

Pakistan, China are iron brothers, says PM Abbasi at Boao Forum

CJP grills Balochistan health, education secretaries over poor performance

Hearing of Avenfield reference against former PM Nawaz, family under way

Minor killed during robbery attempt in Karachi

Man wounded during robbery in Faisalabad

Rescue operation for missing civilians continues in Hunza

